Jiffy Mart Teams With St. Jude

Tuesday Dec 6

Running throughout the month of February, Jiffy Mart locations in Carroll County, Md., will participate in St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital's "Boot Cancer" campaign. St. Jude is the world's premier center for the research and treatment of cancer and other catastrophic childhood diseases.

