HACC gets new scholarship
HACC gets new scholarship The community college has partnered with McDaniel College to offer a scholarship for children of educators Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2016/12/27/hacc-gets-new-scholarship/95848816/ McDaniel College, based out of Westminster, Maryland, has partnered with the Harrisburg Area Community College to offer a new scholarship. HACC is one of 11 community colleges to partner with McDaniel College to offer Educator's Legacy Scholarships, according to a press release from McDaniel College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|6
|Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|JwbSr
|3
|WOW What a DEAL!! (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Peg Murray
|3
|in search of info
|Jul '16
|sundance1
|4
|4th of july
|Jun '16
|Drew1277
|1
|Jack Bowden and Susan White-Bowden (Feb '07)
|Jun '16
|Will Dockery
|5
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC