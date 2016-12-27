HACC gets new scholarship The community college has partnered with McDaniel College to offer a scholarship for children of educators Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2016/12/27/hacc-gets-new-scholarship/95848816/ McDaniel College, based out of Westminster, Maryland, has partnered with the Harrisburg Area Community College to offer a new scholarship. HACC is one of 11 community colleges to partner with McDaniel College to offer Educator's Legacy Scholarships, according to a press release from McDaniel College.

