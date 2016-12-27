HACC gets new scholarship

HACC gets new scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: York Dispatch

HACC gets new scholarship The community college has partnered with McDaniel College to offer a scholarship for children of educators Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2016/12/27/hacc-gets-new-scholarship/95848816/ McDaniel College, based out of Westminster, Maryland, has partnered with the Harrisburg Area Community College to offer a new scholarship. HACC is one of 11 community colleges to partner with McDaniel College to offer Educator's Legacy Scholarships, according to a press release from McDaniel College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 23
Westminster Music Thread (Feb '14) Oct '16 Musikologist 6
Kreg Cutsail (Dec '12) Aug '16 JwbSr 3
WOW What a DEAL!! (Jan '16) Jul '16 Peg Murray 3
in search of info Jul '16 sundance1 4
4th of july Jun '16 Drew1277 1
News Jack Bowden and Susan White-Bowden (Feb '07) Jun '16 Will Dockery 5
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
 

Westminster, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,796 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,258

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC