Former Baltimore County school employee sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor in Carroll County

Thursday Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A former Baltimore County teacher's aide received a 10-year suspended sentence Thursday for sexual abuse of a Carroll County teenage boy. James A. Hemler, 50, pleaded guilty in October to a third-degree sex offense.

