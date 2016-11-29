Man arrested after allegedly punching...

Man arrested after allegedly punching woman, wielding box cutter

A Westminster man was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 23 after allegedly punching a woman and wielding a box cutter-style knife. Brendon Avery Davis, 41, of Westminster, was charged with first- and second-degree assault after an incident on Nov. 23. Davis was held on $3,000 bond, which he posted, and was released Thursday, Nov. 24, according to the documents.

