Westminster man gets more than 8 years in prison for collecting child pornography

A Westminster man was sentenced Monday to more eight years in prison after amassing a collection of more than 500,000 images and 350 videos of child pornography. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney ordered Peter Henry Herz, 61, to serve 97 months in federal prison, and to pay $7,500 in restitution to one of the victims, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office statement.

