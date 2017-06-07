Traffic collision knocks down power pole, closes part of Beach Boulevard in Westminster
A two-car collision on Beach Boulevard, just north of McFadden Avenue, at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, caused one car to hit a power pole, knock it down and leave live wires on the street, Officer John Latosquin of the CHP Traffic Management Center. Southern California Edison arrived on the scene about 5:45 p.m and employees were still working on repairing lines, Latosquin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Niguel News.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|3 hr
|gly
|2
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|15 hr
|Solarman
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Jun 6
|concerned res
|1
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Green Light Free
|98
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC