Traffic collision knocks down power pole, closes part of Beach Boulevard in Westminster

A two-car collision on Beach Boulevard, just north of McFadden Avenue, at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, caused one car to hit a power pole, knock it down and leave live wires on the street, Officer John Latosquin of the CHP Traffic Management Center. Southern California Edison arrived on the scene about 5:45 p.m and employees were still working on repairing lines, Latosquin said.

