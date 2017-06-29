Secret victims: Sex trafficking in ou...

Secret victims: Sex trafficking in our midst

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: RSM News

Westminster police raided a Garden Grove massage parlor that they suspect was an illicit brothel. From left, a possible human trafficking victim who worked there, a staff member who was later released after police found insufficient evidence to charge her and a suspected customer all await interviews by police detectives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RSM News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NATO Fountaineblu Base 15 hr Lori Maria 1
News OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w... 15 hr Red Cloud 2
The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09) Wed Wendyokoopa 4
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Jun 27 GReen light free 29
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game Jun 26 secret Asian man 1
News Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ... Jun 25 David 1
Miyoko's (Oct '07) Jun 24 NSavino 10
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Westminster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,422 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC