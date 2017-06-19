Naked man pummels patrol vehicle with...

Naked man pummels patrol vehicle with fists, car while young son in passenger seat

3 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

A man was arrested Sunday after he attacked a patrol vehicle with his fists and his car while his 4-year old son sat in the passenger seat, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Around 8:17 a.m., a trooper responded to a report of a man, identified as Montrais Boyd Sr. of Westminster, California, lying down in the median northbound along I-17 at milepost 325.

