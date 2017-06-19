Cutesy Boba Shop Rains Down Fiery Instagram Hell at Universal CityWalk
The big, saturated Instagram food trend isn't going anywhere, as evidenced by the rapid rise of places like Snow Monster . The colorful boba and dessert shop has amassed quite the cult online following thanks to their oversized tea drinks and cookie-within-a-cookie snacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|20 hr
|Whazzup
|2
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Mon
|Gud
|4
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Jun 18
|Solarman
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Green Light Free
|98
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC