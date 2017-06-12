Changin' It Up With A Beautifully Beefed-Up 1962 Nova Wagon
Over the years, Shawn Steeber has had the pleasure of owning a pleasant array of classic muscle cars, including a Mustang, a Camaro, a '56 Chevy, a Ranchero, and a 1965 two-door Nova. Shawn let out a loud yawn as he listed off all the boring cars he's owned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Chevy Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|3 hr
|gly
|2
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|15 hr
|Solarman
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Jun 6
|concerned res
|1
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Green Light Free
|98
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC