BRAINIAC: Foster parents for dozens of tiny kittens are needed at WAGS shelter in Westminster
Kittens need to be fed by their mother or a human with a bottle during the first weeks of their life, but after that they're good to go to a good forever home. WAGS shelter serves Westminster and Stanton and is in need of foster parents for kitties during the current kitten season.
