Anaheim man convicted of attacking 3 ...

Anaheim man convicted of attacking 3 women, sexually assaulting 2 of them

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Wave

An Anaheim man was convicted Thursday of attacking three women, each in a different Orange County city over a week in 2013, sexually assaulting two of them. A Westminster jury found Raymond Martin Boykin, 21, guilty of more than a half-dozen felonies, including oral copulation with force or injury, assault with intent to commit sexual offense, robbery, car theft and evading a police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr... 3 hr gly 2
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... 15 hr Solarman 2
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 16 FAR Q 4,848
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! Jun 8 KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Jun 7 Laur 119
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 Jun 6 concerned res 1
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) Apr '17 Green Light Free 98
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Westminster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC