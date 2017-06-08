Anaheim man convicted of attacking 3 women, sexually assaulting 2 of them

An Anaheim man was convicted Thursday of attacking three women, each in a different Orange County city over a week in 2013, sexually assaulting two of them. A Westminster jury found Raymond Martin Boykin, 21, guilty of more than a half-dozen felonies, including oral copulation with force or injury, assault with intent to commit sexual offense, robbery, car theft and evading a police officer.

