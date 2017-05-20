Little Saigon unveils monument to Vietnamese experience at Asian Garden Mall
James Dinh is the artist behind the newly unveiled "Courage to Rebuild" statue, at right over his shoulder, at the Asian Garden Mall in Westminster on Saturday, May 21, 2017. After nearly two years of waiting, a monument dedicated to Little Saigon is finally open to the public and the artist hopes some potentially tough conversations will follow.
