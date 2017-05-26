Former CHP officer charged with embezzling funds from CHP employee club
SANTA ANA A former California Highway Patrol officer has been charged with embezzling more than $950 from a CHP employee club, authorities said on Friday. Mark Matthew Linza, 40, of Huntington Beach was charged with one felony count, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.
