2 boys arrested for stealing jewelry ...

2 boys arrested for stealing jewelry in Garden Grove, Westminster

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Wave

Two boys were chased down and arrested after forcibly removing a necklace from a victim's neck on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The juveniles match the description of suspects involved in similar jewelry robberies in shopping center parking lots in Garden Grove and Westminster, according to Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr... 3 hr gly 2
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... 15 hr Solarman 2
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 16 FAR Q 4,848
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! Jun 8 KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Jun 7 Laur 119
News Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018 Jun 6 concerned res 1
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) Apr '17 Green Light Free 98
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Westminster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC