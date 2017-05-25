2 boys arrested for stealing jewelry in Garden Grove, Westminster
Two boys were chased down and arrested after forcibly removing a necklace from a victim's neck on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The juveniles match the description of suspects involved in similar jewelry robberies in shopping center parking lots in Garden Grove and Westminster, according to Sgt.
