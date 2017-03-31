'We will be adrift again.' War veterans, refugees face uncertain...
Mai Luu, 80, right, and neighbor Tai Ngo walk the grounds of Green Lantern Village & Mobile Homes on Saturday following a meeting about the pending sale of the mobile home park, where they live. Mai Luu, 80, right, and neighbor Tai Ngo walk the grounds of Green Lantern Village & Mobile Homes on Saturday following a meeting about the pending sale of the mobile home park, where they live.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|22 hr
|O TOWN
|370
|California break-up idea won't go away - for go...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Green light free
|628
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Apr 5
|ThomasA
|11
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Apr 2
|Tony
|93
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC