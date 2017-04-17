TP Food Processing, Inc. Announces the Recall Of Shrimp and...
TP Food Processing, Inc. of Westminster, CA is recalling Lemongrass Satay; and Shrimp Satay because the acidified sauces were not properly produced making them susceptible to contamination with Clostridium botulinum . No illnesses, customer complaints, or illnesses have been reported to date.
