Mountain View High band to perform in London's New Year parade

Friday Apr 7

Mountain View High's musical groups have been invited to perform at New Year's Day festivities in London, England. Pictured are Mountain View Mayor Ken Rosenberg, Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District trustee Sanjay Dave, Westminster Mayor Steve Summers, and Mountain View High Music Directors Jason Kneebone and Dana McDonnell The Lord Mayor of Westminster has invited Mountain View High School musical groups to march in the 2019 New Year's Day Parade and Festival in London, England.

