Man dies in Westminster crash, two others injured
A 26-year-old man is dead and two other people are recovering from minor injuries after their cars collided on an overpass Sunday night, April 9, police said. The cars smashed into each other on the Springdale Street bridge that crosses the 22-freeway around 8:45 p.m., Detective Aoki said.
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Simps
|382
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|14 hr
|misbehaved
|8
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|15 hr
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|23 hr
|Green Light Free
|98
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|Mon
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|Mon
|Hitler
|124
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Mon
|Trainass
|1
