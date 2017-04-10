Man dies in Westminster crash, two ot...

Man dies in Westminster crash, two others injured

Monday Apr 10

A 26-year-old man is dead and two other people are recovering from minor injuries after their cars collided on an overpass Sunday night, April 9, police said. The cars smashed into each other on the Springdale Street bridge that crosses the 22-freeway around 8:45 p.m., Detective Aoki said.

