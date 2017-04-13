Little Saigon story
Kim Nguyen looks over Vietnamese newspapers at Van's Book Supply in a small shopping center on Bolsa Avenue east of the Asian Garden Mall in Westminster, California, on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Several developments are underway in the Little Saigon area, including one at this location by Frank Jao that would be a food hall-style business with high-end Asian fusion eateries Customers eat lunch at Kim My Noodle House in a small shopping center on Bolsa Avenue east of the Asian Garden Mall in Westminster, California, on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Simps
|382
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|18 hr
|misbehaved
|8
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|20 hr
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Green Light Free
|98
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|Mon
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|Apr 17
|Hitler
|124
|Proposed high-speed railroad getting more suppo...
|Apr 17
|Trainass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC