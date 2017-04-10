Garden Grove officers shoot and kill pit bull while serving a search warrant
GARDEN GROVE Police officers serving a search warrant shot and killed a pit bull they say charged them and tried to bite an officer. Garden Grove officers went to serve the warrant Wednesday, March 29 at a house on the 7300 block of Wyoming Street in Westminster suspected of housing drug activity, police said on Monday.
