Garden Grove officers shoot and kill ...

Garden Grove officers shoot and kill pit bull while serving a search warrant

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: The Orange County Register

GARDEN GROVE Police officers serving a search warrant shot and killed a pit bull they say charged them and tried to bite an officer. Garden Grove officers went to serve the warrant Wednesday, March 29 at a house on the 7300 block of Wyoming Street in Westminster suspected of housing drug activity, police said on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C... 1 hr huntcoyotes 36
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Wed Tupadre 371
News Hawaiian Gardens Elections (Nov '11) Apr 10 Joaquin chaidez 7
News California break-up idea won't go away - for go... Apr 9 Solarman 1
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) Mar 29 Iphonemodest552 18
News Midway City man stabbed in dispute with neighbo... Mar 15 your mom 1
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Westminster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC