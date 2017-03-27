Westminster deputy police chief tapped to lead Alhambra police
ALHAMBRA >> The city's next police chief will be Timothy Vu, a former deputy police chief for the Westminster Police Department. The City Council voted 3-0, with Coucilmen Jeff Maloney and Stephen Sham absent, to approve a contract for Vu, a 23-year veteran of the Westminster policet His base salary is set at $190,000 per year, according to the contract.
