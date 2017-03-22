Reports of possible gunfire near Brit...

Reports of possible gunfire near Britain's Parliament

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A session of Britain's House of Commons has been suspended Wednesday as witnesses reported hearing what sounded like gunfire nearby. David Lidington, leader of the House of Commons, made a statement to colleagues which was broadcast on Parliament's live video feed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 55 min Clint Torres 367
News Waiter asked diners for proof of residency 2 hr andet1987 10
News Waiter fired after customer asked for proof of ... 13 hr Testos Terrone 6
anybody experience violent shaking of windows,p... (Mar '09) 14 hr Rebeka 6
News House Democrats frustrated after immigration me... 21 hr Paco 8
Moving to Huntington Beach - Any suggestions? Mon pwrof3 1
News Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09) Mon tellinitlikeitis 52
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Westminster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC