Reports of possible gunfire near Britain's Parliament
A session of Britain's House of Commons has been suspended Wednesday as witnesses reported hearing what sounded like gunfire nearby. David Lidington, leader of the House of Commons, made a statement to colleagues which was broadcast on Parliament's live video feed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|55 min
|Clint Torres
|367
|Waiter asked diners for proof of residency
|2 hr
|andet1987
|10
|Waiter fired after customer asked for proof of ...
|13 hr
|Testos Terrone
|6
|anybody experience violent shaking of windows,p... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|Rebeka
|6
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|21 hr
|Paco
|8
|Moving to Huntington Beach - Any suggestions?
|Mon
|pwrof3
|1
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Mon
|tellinitlikeitis
|52
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC