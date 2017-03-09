Orthodox Church debate over women deacons moves one step closer to reality
Above every Greek Orthodox church's altar, Theotokos, or Mary the Mother of Jesus, symbolically watches over the congregation. The figure, with arms outstretched, welcomes visitors and parishioners alike at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral near downtown Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Clint Torres
|367
|Waiter asked diners for proof of residency
|4 hr
|andet1987
|10
|Waiter fired after customer asked for proof of ...
|15 hr
|Testos Terrone
|6
|anybody experience violent shaking of windows,p... (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|Rebeka
|6
|House Democrats frustrated after immigration me...
|22 hr
|Paco
|8
|Moving to Huntington Beach - Any suggestions?
|Mon
|pwrof3
|1
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Mon
|tellinitlikeitis
|52
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC