Orange County court clerk pleads guil...

Orange County court clerk pleads guilty to illegally fixing more than 1,000 DUI, traffic cases

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Orange County Superior Court Judge Thomas Borris expected to evaluate more than 100 cases at Orange County's West Justice Center in Westminster on Friday. Attorneys appeared for ahearings related to cases involving their clients and a court clerk who allegedly fixed some of those cases for cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 10 hr Green Light Free 623
Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12) 12 hr Tony 93
Does anyone know ???? 15 hr PeaceAndLoveAndJoy2 2
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... Sun Butch 5
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Sat Iphonemodest552 53
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... Fri Frogface Kate 190
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) Mar 29 Iphonemodest552 18
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Westminster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC