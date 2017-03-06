Man sentenced to prison for stealing SUV with kids inside
WESTMINSTER A carjacker who stole an SUV with kids inside was sentenced Friday to more than a decade in prison. Thien Hoang Nguyen, 48, was convicted of more than a half-dozen felonies, including kidnapping, child endangerment, evading an officer and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, in the theft from a Westminster parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Anaheim police fracas the result of 'blue pr...
|5 hr
|Daivd
|2
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|21 hr
|Ronald
|34
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Esbp
|362
|New Norwalk townhome development officially sol...
|Sat
|Juanitto
|1
|Norwalk CA I.C.E Raids. Happening now all month...
|Mar 4
|Juanitto
|3
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|3 stabbed in Norwalk bar, suspect flees
|Mar 4
|tellinitlikeitis
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC