Man sentenced to prison for stealing SUV with kids inside

Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Wave

WESTMINSTER A carjacker who stole an SUV with kids inside was sentenced Friday to more than a decade in prison. Thien Hoang Nguyen, 48, was convicted of more than a half-dozen felonies, including kidnapping, child endangerment, evading an officer and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, in the theft from a Westminster parking lot.

Westminster, CA

