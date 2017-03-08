Man arrested in Costa Mesa following 100 mph police pursuit

COSTA MESA A man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle was arrested Monday after leading police on a pursuit that topped speeds of 100 mph, the California Highway Patrol said. Michael John Heasley, 27, of Westminster was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of evading, reckless driving, resisting a peace officer, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a stolen vehicle and hit and run, the CHP said in a report.

