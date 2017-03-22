J.C. Penney's at Westminster among three suggested store closures in California
On Feb. 25 the company announced plans to shutter its West Coast distribution facility in Buena Park and relocate it to the Inland Empire. The 1-million-square-foot, 24-acre compound at 6031 Orangethorpe Ave., was assessed at roughly $35 million last year, making it a valuable real estate asset for the troubled retailer.
