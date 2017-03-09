Gated Westgate Neighborhood by Christopher Homes Turning Heads With...
Discover Westgate, a private gated community showcasing 79 single-family new homes in a desirable Westminster location adjacent to Huntington Beach with spacious, contemporary designs appealing to a diversity of homebuyer priorities, including first-time, move-up and empty nesters. Three architecturally unique and superbly crafted two-story floorplans range from approximately 1,738 to 2,366 square feet, with up to four bedrooms and up to three baths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Anaheim police fracas the result of 'blue pr...
|Wed
|patosm
|10
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Mar 7
|Birds Landing Bob
|35
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Esbp
|362
|New Norwalk townhome development officially sol...
|Mar 4
|Juanitto
|1
|Norwalk CA I.C.E Raids. Happening now all month...
|Mar 4
|Juanitto
|3
|'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12)
|Mar 4
|Andy
|44
|3 stabbed in Norwalk bar, suspect flees
|Mar 4
|tellinitlikeitis
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC