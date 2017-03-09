Gated Westgate Neighborhood by Christopher Homes Turning Heads With...

Discover Westgate, a private gated community showcasing 79 single-family new homes in a desirable Westminster location adjacent to Huntington Beach with spacious, contemporary designs appealing to a diversity of homebuyer priorities, including first-time, move-up and empty nesters. Three architecturally unique and superbly crafted two-story floorplans range from approximately 1,738 to 2,366 square feet, with up to four bedrooms and up to three baths.

