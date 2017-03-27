Four people injured in fiery crash in front of a fire station in Westminster
WESTMINSTER Four people were injured when their vehicles collided near Westminster Boulevard and Olive Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities said. Fortunately, the collision occurred in front of a fire station, Orange County Fire Authority station 64, and the paramedics inside were ready to roll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|190
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Green Light Free
|622
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Mar 29
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Mar 28
|Richard
|1
|Midway City man stabbed in dispute with neighbo...
|Mar 15
|your mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC