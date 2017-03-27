Boy genius is the real Brainiac

Boy genius is the real Brainiac

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Wave

Four-year-old Nathan Bognot of Westminster appears on NBC's "Little Big Shots" with host Steve Harvey. The show will air on Sunday, March 19. Nathan knows every country in the world and can identify them all on a globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 2 min Quirky 132
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 9 hr Downer FTT 619
News $843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16) 12 hr iphonemodest552 15
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton Sun davy 4
Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11) Sun FOUNTAIN BOWL 3
Debbie Ann Brown Sun DEBBIE 2
Does anyone know ???? Sun PeaceAndLoveAndJoy2 1
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Westminster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC