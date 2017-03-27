Boy genius is the real Brainiac
Four-year-old Nathan Bognot of Westminster appears on NBC's "Little Big Shots" with host Steve Harvey. The show will air on Sunday, March 19. Nathan knows every country in the world and can identify them all on a globe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|2 min
|Quirky
|132
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|Downer FTT
|619
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|12 hr
|iphonemodest552
|15
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|Sun
|davy
|4
|Review: Fountain Bowl (Dec '11)
|Sun
|FOUNTAIN BOWL
|3
|Debbie Ann Brown
|Sun
|DEBBIE
|2
|Does anyone know ????
|Sun
|PeaceAndLoveAndJoy2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC