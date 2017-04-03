Beach serves as classroom for Orange County students during clean-up
Sequoia Academy fourth-grader Jackson Arredondo hauls a bag of garbage collected at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach during the Orange County Coastkeeper Kid's Care program on Friday. Students from Sequoia Academy in Westminster and Meairs Elementary School in Garden Grove collected more than 40 pounds of trash from the beach.
