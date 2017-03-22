At least four people killed, including assailant and a police officer ...
At least four people are dead, including a police officer and an assailant, after an attack outside Britain's Parliament which London's Metropolitan Police are treating as a "terrorist incident." Early reports were confusing, but witnesses reported hearing a commotion, shouting and the sound of gunfire.
