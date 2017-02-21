Westminster 7-Eleven clerk arrested on suspicion of recording female in bathroom
WESTMINSTER A 22-year-old 7-Eleven cashier was arrested Sunday after a woman said he videotaped her while she used the store's bathroom. The woman called police at about 7:40 p.m. and said she was at the convenience store on Newland Street and Westminster Avenue when a clerk used a cell phone to record her in the bathroom, Westminster police said on Monday.
