Two accused of peddling narcotics
Iman Kadkhodaei-Khalfi, 28, of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class B felony carrying a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Dao Ven Nguyen, 34, Westminster, Calif., is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class B felony and possession of oxycodone and possession of Xanax, both Class C felonies.
