Two accused of peddling narcotics

Two accused of peddling narcotics

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Iman Kadkhodaei-Khalfi, 28, of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class B felony carrying a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Dao Ven Nguyen, 34, Westminster, Calif., is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class B felony and possession of oxycodone and possession of Xanax, both Class C felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 5 hr Lil roost 119
Review: Paul F Spann CPA 15 hr JPB 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 17 hr Well Well 4,842
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Tue ThomasA 10
Santa Anan Parking Citations Feb 6 Concerned citizen 1
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Feb 6 Ssk lil snuffy 173
News Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15) Feb 6 Hiker Phart 23
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Westminster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,721,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC