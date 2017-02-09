Two accused of peddling narcotics

Iman Kadkhodaei-Khalfi, 28, of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class B felony carrying a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Dao Ven Nguyen, 34, Westminster, Calif., is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class B felony and possession of oxycodone and possession of Xanax, both Class C felonies.

