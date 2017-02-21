Nationwide scheme to buy expensive watches by fraud linked to gambling debts
A nationwide scheme in which $815,533 worth of luxury watches were purchased by use of fraudulent identification cards was related to gambling debts. This was brought out Wednesday in U.S. Middle District Court when two of the four participants were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud.
