Despite heavy secrecy, portraits emerging of those detained at LAX under Trump order
Mayasah Witwit, 48, and her husband Isam Zabiba, 49, spoke Monday about her six-hour detention at Los Angeles International Airport. Mayasah Witwit, 48, and her husband Isam Zabiba, 49, spoke Monday about her six-hour detention at Los Angeles International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|16 hr
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Proposal to Rename Excelsior Auditorium
|Sat
|Ronald
|3
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Feb 10
|Free
|120
|Review: Paul F Spann CPA
|Feb 9
|JPB
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Jan '17
|mar
|1
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|shawn
|8
|Who's running for office? Andrew Do challenged,... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Mexicans suck
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC