Crash into power pole shuts down power for 8,000 to 10,000 Westminster customers

Monday Feb 27 Read more: The Wave

A car crashed into a power pole Sunday night near Bolsa Avenue and Chestnuet Street in Westminster, causing a power outage for thousands of customers. A car crashed into a power pole Sunday night near Bolsa Avenue and Chestnuet Street in Westminster, causing a power outage for thousands of customers.

