Border collie, Trick, wins agility at Westminster dog show

A border collie named Trick has won the Westminster Kennel Club agility contest with a flash of a run through a canine obstacle course. Trick topped a field of 50 finalists to take the title Saturday night with her owner and handler, John Nys of Pascoag, Rhode Island.

