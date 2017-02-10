Border collie, Trick, wins agility at Westminster dog show
A border collie named Trick has won the Westminster Kennel Club agility contest with a flash of a run through a canine obstacle course. Trick topped a field of 50 finalists to take the title Saturday night with her owner and handler, John Nys of Pascoag, Rhode Island.
