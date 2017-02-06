Aldi market coming to Westminster, bu...

Aldi market coming to Westminster, but 6 homes will be demolished first

Aldi has three new stores coming to Orange County in the near future, including sites in Laguna Woods, Garden Grove and Westminster. Aldi offers discounted prices on produce, organic food and store-brand staples like boxed goods.

