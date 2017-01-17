Westminster police try to identify bu...

Westminster police try to identify burglary suspect

Westminster police are searching for a man, shown here, who they believe broke into a home and stole various items in a burglary. On Tuesday, police released the images asking the public's help identifying the man.

