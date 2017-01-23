Two Highly Upgraded, Quick Move-in Opportunities Available Now at...
Discover spacious, contemporary two story designs with stunning interiors and modern amenities at Westgate in Westminster. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- WESTMINSTER, CA-- - Two beautifully upgraded homes are now available for quick move-ins at Westgate by Christopher Homes, a prestigious, new gated neighborhood in Westminster.
