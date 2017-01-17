Trump's America: Families differ as R...

Trump's America: Families differ as Reagan country changes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Anaheim Hills News

Dr. Mai-Phuong Nguyen, right, and her father, Son Van Nguyen, 76, are seen in the Little Saigon area of Westminster on Jan. 11. The elder Nguyen _ a government translator airlifted from South Vietnam with his family in 1975 as Communist forces bombarded the capital _ built a new life as a record-setting life insurance salesman. "... I know a lot of people out there sit there and wait for welfare," he says, explaining his hopes that Donald Trump will rein in such spending and create jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Hills News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 1 hr Ssk 1,182
News Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07) 1 hr 18street 119
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 1 hr Green light free 600
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 1 hr AnaheimES 104
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 19 hr Well Well 4,839
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Wed Westminster 79
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Wed Ssk 166
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Westminster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,212 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC