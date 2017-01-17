Trump's America: Families differ as Reagan country changes
Dr. Mai-Phuong Nguyen, right, and her father, Son Van Nguyen, 76, are seen in the Little Saigon area of Westminster on Jan. 11. The elder Nguyen _ a government translator airlifted from South Vietnam with his family in 1975 as Communist forces bombarded the capital _ built a new life as a record-setting life insurance salesman. "... I know a lot of people out there sit there and wait for welfare," he says, explaining his hopes that Donald Trump will rein in such spending and create jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Hills News.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Ssk
|1,182
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|1 hr
|18street
|119
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Green light free
|600
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|AnaheimES
|104
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|19 hr
|Well Well
|4,839
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Wed
|Westminster
|79
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Ssk
|166
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC