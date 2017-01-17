Tri-City, er, Westminster to mark 60t...

Tri-City, er, Westminster to mark 60th year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Wave

The view here is Bolsa Avenue and Jackson Street in Midway City, circa 1960s, just a few years after Midway City backed out of a deal to incorporate with Westminster. The Barber City Women's Club is seen here in an undated photograph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westminster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... 2 hr kiss that Trump azz 40
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 6 hr Ssk 1,182
News Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07) 6 hr 18street 119
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 6 hr Green light free 600
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 6 hr AnaheimES 104
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu Well Well 4,839
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Wed Westminster 79
See all Westminster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westminster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Orange County was issued at January 20 at 9:46PM PST

Westminster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westminster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Westminster, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,102,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC