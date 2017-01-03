Second woman identified in double slaying, fire in Westminster
Christopher Ken Ireland, 37, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of murder in the deaths of the two women whose bodies were found in Newport Beach. Candles burn near a nativity scene in front of the home in the 5000 block of Northwestern Way in Westminster on Tuesday morning where a house fire occurred on Sunday.
