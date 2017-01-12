Santa Ana police searching for 'person of interest' in fatal stabbing outside Santa Ana Wal-Mart
Homicide detectives are hoping the public can help identify a person of interest in the slaying of Dennis Quan Tran, 41, of Westminster. Homicide detectives are hoping the public can help identify a person of interest in the slaying of Dennis Quan Tran, 41, of Westminster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|26 min
|Aye Caramba
|3
|free hotel room and bed for female
|47 min
|Casper
|2
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|23 hr
|Listo
|594
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Damage
|171
|Man Shot In The Face During Drive-By In Norwalk (Jan '07)
|Wed
|Listo
|6
|Rohrabacher plans Russia trip to 'work with the...
|Wed
|cheezypoof
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC