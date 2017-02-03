Pumps broke just before big storm las...

Pumps broke just before big storm last weekend, causing river-like conditions in Seal Beach

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Press-Telegram

Shirley Hansen of Westminster carries her dog Scruffy as she walks across the flooded section of beach and beach walk south of the Seal Beach pier Monday morning. In an unlikely scenario, two large pumps at the critical West End Station between First Street and the San Gabriel River in Seal Beach stopped working within two weeks of each other.

