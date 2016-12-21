Man arrested in deaths of 2 women whose bodies were found in Newport Beach after home fire
A man was arrested Monday in connection with the deaths of a woman and her friend after a house fire in Westminster led authorities to their bodies, which were found miles away. Christopher Ireland, 37, of Huntington Beach was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, according to the Westminster Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Westminster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fugitive toucan captured in Southern California...
|20 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|Sun
|guy with a small dog
|7
|Fugitive toucan captured in Southern California
|Dec 31
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Gross Miscarriage of justice
|Dec 30
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Dec 28
|WSA
|587
|Trump should uphold DACA
|Dec 27
|Brian_G
|7
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is...
|Sep '16
|shawn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Westminster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC