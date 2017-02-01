Lawyer admits his client stole SUV, but denies that he intentionally kidnapped children inside

WESTMINSTER A carjacker was unaware that there were two children in the back of an SUV when he drove away with the vehicle that had been idling in a strip mall parking lot, the man's attorney told jurors Thursday. The defense attorney, during opening statements in the trial of Thien Hoang Nguyen, acknowledged that his client stole a Lexus SUV from a Westminster parking lot and later led police on a pursuit through multiple red lights.

