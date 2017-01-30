Iraqi refugee and cancer patient desc...

Iraqi refugee and cancer patient describes her six-hour detention at LAX over Trump order

Mayasah Witwit, 48, and her husband Isam Zabiba, 49, spoke Monday about her six-hour detention at Los Angeles International Airport. Witwit, who is Iraqi and has refugee status in the U.S., was tangled in the limbo that followed President Donald Trump's travel ban.

